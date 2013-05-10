TOKYO May 10 Japan's service sector sentiment index dipped to 56.5 in April, down for the first time in six months, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday, but a progress in yen's weakness and bullish stock prices will likely underpin consumer sentiment.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff -- called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed their confidence about current economic conditions slipped from 57.3 in March, which matched a record survey high from March 2006.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, was 57.8, up from 57.5 in March.