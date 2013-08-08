TOKYO Aug 8 Japan's service sector sentiment
index fell to 52.3 in July, a government survey showed, down for
the fourth straight month, a sign that feel-good effects on
consumers from government's reflationary policies are
moderating.
The Cabinet Office survey of workers such as taxi drivers,
hotel workers and restaurant staff -- called "economy watchers"
for their proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed
their confidence about current economic conditions was down from
53.0 in June.
The outlook index, which indicates the level of confidence
in future conditions, was 53.6, unchanged from June, the data
showed. The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in
comparative form in August 2001.
The Cabinet Office changed its view on the data saying the
economy is picking up gradually.