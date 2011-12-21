TOKYO Dec 21 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that the stagnation in
Europe's economy was having global implications, with the pain
already felt in Japan through weakening trade.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday, as widely
expected, but cut its assessment of the economy on mounting
evidence of the pain Europe's debt crisis is inflicting on
global growth and Japan's recovery prospects.
Following are key quotes from Shirakawa's news conference:
JAPAN ECONOMY
"Our basic view is that the Japanese economy will eventually
recover, led by emerging economies' growth. We're currently
discussing whether this would happen in January-March or
April-June, and we will debate further when we review the
outlook report (issued in October).
"The basic mechanism has not changed, even though I can't
tell exactly when" the economy resumes recovery."
"We need to be mindful of the fact that many firms express a
cautious view about the economy for the time being."
EUROPE CRISIS
"There are various uncertainties with regard to our main
scenario, but future developments of Europe's sovereign problems
remain the biggest risk to the Japanese economy.
"They have started affecting Japan's exports and production
through trade channels directly and indirectly, and we need to
be mindful of the risk of them causing a worsening of the global
and Japanese economy."
"Europe's economy is increasingly stagnating with exports
and output declining not only in peripheral countries but also
Germany.
"Effects from Europe's sovereign problems are spreading
globally through trade and financial channels."
"European banks are showing movements towards deleveraging
due to worsening of the dollar-funding environment. This has not
yet become a major downside factor for emerging economies, but
we need to carefully watch whether this deleveraging could cause
negative effects on Asia as well as the Middle East through
trade and financial sectors."
"A delay in dealing with Europe's crisis may have
a severe impact on the global economy. We must prevent this from
happening at all cost."
OLYMPUS
"I decline to comment on the Olympus (raid) case itself.
Generally speaking, it is regrettable that questions have been
raised about the transparency and fairness of business
management.
"It is important that accurate information is provided
promptly. Business managers must act responsibly and based on
discipline, and make efforts to maintain capital markets that
are transparent and fair."
NORTH KOREA
"At present, it is difficult to determine the financial and
economic implications (of the death of North Korean leader Kim
Jong-il).
"After news of Kim's death, Asian currencies and shares fell
but they quickly recovered ... Including abroad, financial
markets remain stable.
"The BOJ will closely watch the impact and stands ready to
ensure market stability."
JAPAN CREDIT RATING DOWNGRADE
"If trust in the fiscal balance declines, it would be a
negative factor for the economy and if the trust is lost, it
would cause a big shock to the economy."
"Large government bond holdings by domestic financial
institutions are a factor of stability in the short term but no
guarantee of safety for the future. Whether government bonds can
be absorbed or not as a trend is determined more by the
sustainability of the fiscal balance and a country's commitment
to sustaining the balance."