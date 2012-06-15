TOKYO, June 15 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Friday that central banks can offer liquidity
to calm markets in case the weekend Greek elections heighten
market strains.
The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday but
pledged to do its utmost to ensure the country's banking system
remains stable if Greek elections this weekend ignite fresh
global market turmoil.
Following are Shirakawa's key quotes in a news conference
after the rate decision:
CENBANKS ON EUROPE CRISIS
"As global financial markets remain jittery, central banks
are carefully watching the markets. Central banks are always in
close contact with each other.
"Central banks share a common understanding that it is
important to ensure financial system stability.
"There are no cunning steps to achieve financial system
stability. An orthodox step would be to provide liquidity. We
have the means to provide own currency and foreign currencies.
It would be important to supply abundant liquidity to calm
worries.
"The Bank of Japan will take all possible measures to ward
off harm to the country's financial system."
EUROPE IMPACT
"Bond yields in Spain and Greece have risen due to risk
aversion by nervous investors... But interbank markets remain
stable as a whole.
"When a financial crisis struck Japan after the bursting of
economic bubbles, policymakers were determined to prevent a
Japan-originated global financial crisis.
"I expect European policymakers to act swiftly."
"Japanese firms and yen funding markets are very stable.
There is little worry at present.
"External demand has proven somewhat weaker than expected
and domestic demand somewhat stronger. We are mindful of the
possibility of Europe's problems affecting domestic demand.
Europe's debt woes are the biggest risk to Japan's economic
outlook."