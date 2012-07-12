TOKYO, July 12 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Thursday that the BOJ would not automatically
link its policy to that of other central banks.
The BOJ held off on further policy easing on Thursday
despite slowing global growth that has driven other major
central banks into expanding stimulus, convinced that robust
domestic demand will keep Japan's economic recovery on track.
Following are key quotes from Shirakawa's news conference
that followed the rate decision.
MONETARY POLICY
"What the BOJ is looking at is the outlook for Japan's
economy and prices."
"Of course, each central bank, in assessing its economy,
will look at the global economy. That means that, as a result,
central banks may head towards monetary easing around the same
time. But the BOJ will not automatically link its policy to that
of other central banks."
"The BOJ believes that monetary easing brings its maximum
effect by keeping 0.1 percent (interest paid to banks') excess
reserves (at the BOJ) and guiding (overnight call) rate at 0-0.1
percent, while taking into account effects and side-effects from
lowering policy interest rate.
"We are not thinking about cutting the interest paid to
excess reserves."
"It takes a very long time for effects of monetary easing to
filter through the economy. The BOJ believes strong monetary
easing will play out in the economy and today's decision is
aimed at continuing strong monetary easing from now on as well.
"As efforts to strengthen the economic growth potential are
implemented and the BOJ is proceeding with strong monetary
easing, we expect price conditions will improve further.
"We will guide policy appropriately while bearing in mind
the appropriate pace of monetary easing and thoroughly examining
developments of economy and prices as well as effects of
monetary policy."
JAPANESE ECONOMY
"The balance of domestic and external demand has shifted.
Compared with our outlook in April, domestic demand is slightly
stronger. At the same time, external demand looks slightly
weaker.
"There are several reasons domestic demand is doing well.
The government's subsidies on environment-friendly cars is
helping. There is consumer spending by people from
earthquake-damaged areas and investment in renewable energy.
"Corporate earnings are improving, which is leading to an
improvement in wages. Senior citizens are spending more. We also
have the merits of a stronger yen.
"Among these factors, we have to keep an eye on the
subsidies programme, because it will be ending soon. The other
factors, particularly reconstruction-related spending and
spending by the elderly, are likely to support domestic demand
in the future.
OVERSEAS ECONOMIES
"The slowdown in Europe and China appears to be somewhat
prolonged. In the United States, job creation is slowing, but
personal consumption remains firm.
"China exports more to Europe that Japan, so China's economy
is taking a bigger hit from Europe's crisis. Still, I believe
China will eventually get out of its slump.
"The environment for consumption isn't that bad. Consumer
prices are falling, which will increase household purchasing
power. China is also easing policy, and this will eventually
have an impact and support growth.
"Since our last policy meeting, there has been some progress
in Europe's debt crisis. However, there is still a lot of
uncertainty about the fiscal and structural reforms that Europe
needs. Europe remains the risk factor that we have to watch out
for the most.