NAGOYA, Japan Nov 28 Bank of Japan
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Monday the country's economy
will eventually resume a recovery but will remain in a severe
state for the time being due to the pain from recent yen rises
and slowing global growth.
Below are key quotes from Shirakawa's speech and remarks in
a meeting with business leaders in Nagoya in the central Japan
prefecture of Aichi, home to automobile giant Toyota Motor Corp
:
EUROPE DEBT WOES
"The BOJ's baseline scenario is that from a slightly
long-term perspective, Japan's economy will eventually return to
a sustainable growth path with price stability. But we recognise
that this outlook is subject to various uncertainties.
"The most significant risk is the sovereign debt problem in
Europe, or in the words of European authorities in official
documents, 'the sovereign debt crisis' ...
"In Europe, government bond yields for countries whose
fiscal conditions have become subject to concern have been
rising significantly. Rates have started to rise even in Italy,
the third-largest economy in the euro area.
"As a result, European financial institutions with large
holdings of government bonds in question have faced difficulties
raising funds from the market, forcing them to curb lending.
"In Europe, shrinking market confidence in its fiscal state
is heightening concern about the stability of the region's
financial system, which in turn is affecting the economy. An
adverse feedback loop is beginning to operate with respect to
the fiscal situation, the financial system, and economic
activity."
JAPAN ECONOMY, YEN
"When uncertainty over the overseas economic outlook is
high, as is the case now, rises in the yen may hurt Japan's
economy by reducing exports and corporate profits as well as by
worsening business sentiment. We need to be mindful of this.
"The government decides when to intervene and the BOJ acts
as its agent. The G7 and G20 share the view that excessive
volatility and disorderly currency moves are undesirable. Based
on this understanding, Japan conducted intervention and this had
a certain effect ... I hope to continue efforts to gain
understanding (of Japan's stance on currencies).
"Currency moves have a big effect on the outlook for Japan's
economy and prices. The BOJ does not ease policy in response to
each and every currency move. We ease policy when the currency
moves affect the outlook for the economy."
DEFLATION
"To believe that deflation could be solved by printing money
alone would be to take a too simplistic view of the problem.
When interest rates are high we can cut rates, but that's not
possible with rates now effectively at zero.
"In this situation there is virtually no cost for holding on
to cash. When financial uncertainty is high, as in Europe now,
financial institutions tend to hoard cash. That means even if
central banks supply huge amounts of liquidity, private
financial institutions will just keep on hoarding cash ...
"The BOJ will strive to ease aggressively, both in terms of
interest rates and the amount of liquidity. On the other hand,
(government and corporate) efforts to make use of this easy
monetary environment are also needed. Only when the two come
together can Japan escape deflation."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)