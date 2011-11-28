NAGOYA, Japan Nov 28 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said Europe must make its own efforts to contain its sovereign debt crisis but using funds from the IMF and from outside the region could be an option.

He also said Japan's economy will eventually resume a recovery but will remain in a severe state for the time being due to the pain from recent yen rises and slowing global growth.

Below are his key quotes from a meeting with business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan, and a news conference that followed:

EUROPE DEBT WOES

(From news conference)

"European countries need to implement measures they agreed on at the European Union and euro zone summit. Boosting the region's financial resources was one of the steps agreed at the summit.

"What's most important is for Europe to make its own efforts to fix the problem. Alongside that, making use of funds from the IMF and from outside the region could be an option. Various steps have already been examined, as the G20 communique shows.

"I must also stress that supplying funds alone isn't enough. Countries that accept funds need to pursue economic and fiscal structural reforms ... This problem won't be solved just by supplying funds."

"A delay in Europe's policy response would have a huge impact on the global economy. We must prevent this at all costs. Europe needs to act swiftly and decisively on what it agreed upon."

(From meeting with business leaders)

"In Europe, government bond yields for countries whose fiscal conditions have become subject to concern have been rising significantly. Rates have started to rise even in Italy, the third-largest economy in the euro area.

"As a result, European financial institutions with large holdings of government bonds in question have faced difficulties raising funds from the market, forcing them to curb lending.

"In Europe, shrinking market confidence in its fiscal state is heightening concern about the stability of the region's financial system, which in turn is affecting the economy. An adverse feedback loop is beginning to operate with respect to the fiscal situation, the financial system, and economic activity."

JAPAN ECONOMY, YEN

"The BOJ's baseline scenario is that from a slightly long-term perspective, Japan's economy will eventually return to a sustainable growth path with price stability. But we recognise that this outlook is subject to various uncertainties.

"The most significant risk is the sovereign debt problem in Europe, or in the words of European authorities in official documents, 'the sovereign debt crisis' ...

"When uncertainty over the overseas economic outlook is high, as is the case now, rises in the yen may hurt Japan's economy by reducing exports and corporate profits as well as by worsening business sentiment. We need to be mindful of this.

"The government decides when to intervene and the BOJ acts as its agent. The G7 and G20 share the view that excessive volatility and disorderly currency moves are undesirable. Based on this understanding, Japan conducted intervention and this had a certain effect ... I hope to continue efforts to gain understanding (of Japan's stance on currencies).

"Currency moves have a big effect on the outlook for Japan's economy and prices. The BOJ does not ease policy in response to each and every currency move. We ease policy when the currency moves affect the outlook for the economy."

JAPAN LONG-TERM INTEREST RATES

"Global market tension is high due to Europe's sovereign debt problem ... Japan's fiscal situation is very severe. It's important for Japan to work steadily toward improving its fiscal balance."

DEFLATION

"To believe that deflation could be solved by printing money alone would be to take a too simplistic view of the problem. When interest rates are high we can cut rates, but that's not possible with rates now effectively at zero.

"In this situation there is virtually no cost for holding on to cash. When financial uncertainty is high, as in Europe now, financial institutions tend to hoard cash. That means even if central banks supply huge amounts of liquidity, private financial institutions will just keep on hoarding cash ...

"The BOJ will strive to ease aggressively, both in terms of interest rates and the amount of liquidity. On the other hand, (government and corporate) efforts to make use of this easy monetary environment are also needed. Only when the two come together can Japan escape deflation." (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson and Edwina Gibbs)