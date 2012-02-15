TOKYO Feb 15 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said he had a frank exchange of opinions with
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda in a meeting earlier on Wednesday,
according to Jiji news agency.
Shirakawa declined to comment any further on what was
discussed, according to Jiji.
Kyodo news agency also reported that Shirakawa and Noda met
in Tokyo early on Wednesday.
The BOJ boosted its asset buying programme by $130 billion
on Tuesday and in the face of political pressure set an
inflation goal of 1 percent, signalling a more aggressive
monetary policy to pull an ailing economy out of deflation.
Noda and ministers in his cabinet have repeatedly pressured
the BOJ by saying the government wants to communicate more
closely with the central bank to support economic growth and end
persistent deflation.