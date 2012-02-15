TOKYO Feb 15 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said he had a frank exchange of opinions with Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda in a meeting earlier on Wednesday, according to Jiji news agency.

Shirakawa declined to comment any further on what was discussed, according to Jiji.

Kyodo news agency also reported that Shirakawa and Noda met in Tokyo early on Wednesday.

The BOJ boosted its asset buying programme by $130 billion on Tuesday and in the face of political pressure set an inflation goal of 1 percent, signalling a more aggressive monetary policy to pull an ailing economy out of deflation.

Noda and ministers in his cabinet have repeatedly pressured the BOJ by saying the government wants to communicate more closely with the central bank to support economic growth and end persistent deflation.