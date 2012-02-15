* Meeting was frank exchange of views - Shirakawa

* Comes in wake of Tuesday's monetary easing

* Government, lawmakers to keep up pressure on BOJ

TOKYO, Feb 15 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa met Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda on Wednesday to exchange views on a range of issues including the previous day's decision to loosen monetary policy, the central bank said.

"This is part of an agreement made earlier between the two to meet more frequently," a BOJ official told Reuters.

According to the Jiji news agency, Shirakawa said while leaving the meeting he had a frank exchange of opinions with Noda but declined to comment any further on what was discussed.

The BOJ boosted its asset-buying scheme by $130 billion on Tuesday and, in the wake of political pressure, set an inflation goal of 1 percent, signalling a more aggressive monetary policy to pull an ailing economy out of deflation.

The government has repeatedly pressured the BOJ by saying it wants to communicate more closely with the central bank to support economic growth and end persistent deflation.

Since the Democratic Party swept to power in 2009, the premier and the central bank governor have agreed to meet once every quarter to enhance communication on economic policy.

Noda and Shirakawa, when they last met in January to discuss Europe's sovereign debt crisis and its fallout on markets, agreed to convene more frequently.

Despite Tuesday's monetary easing, many analysts expect the government to continue piling pressure on the central bank for further action to keep the economy resilient enough to weather proposed tax hikes to fix Japan's tattered finances.

A new ruling party panel will meet next week to discuss measures to beat deflation and ease the pain from a strong yen, and may ask the BOJ to explain its policy stance, according to ruling party sources.