TOKYO, March 13 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday that the central bank will
continue to do its utmost to beat deflation but stressed that
the government and private sector must also make efforts to
boost the country's potential growth.
Following are his key quotes in a news conference after the
BOJ board kept monetary policy steady after last month's
surprise easing but extended a loan scheme for growth sectors:
RISKS TO ECONOMY
"Even though financial markets have calmed somewhat
recently, how Europe's sovereign debt problems may develop from
now on continue to pose a big risk to the economy. Effects of
crude oil price rises are also a source of concern.
"As for emerging economies and resource-exporting countries,
which are expected to be a driver of the world economy, it
remains highly uncertain whether emerging economies can achieve
a soft landing by balancing price stability with economic
growth, although China's inflation is slowing."
DEFLATION
"The task of overcoming deflation and achieving sustainable
economic growth with price stability cannot be realised
overnight. The issue of beating deflation is strongly related to
how growth potential should be strengthened and patient effort
is needed to tackle this problem.
"The BOJ will continue to do the best we can as a central
bank. At the same time, I strongly expect that parties concerned
such as companies, financial institutions and the government
will do their utmost while fully recognising the importance of
strengthening growth potential.
"In managing policy, we must ensure that the economy is
headed toward a path of sustainable growth and price stability.
Given that the cause of deflation is structural problems such as
Japan's low growth potential, we cannot expect to achieve our
goal immediately.
"But what's important in our policy decisions is whether the
economy is heading towards (desirable price growth)."
"Further enhancement of monetary easing at the last policy
meeting and strengthening of the foundation for economic growth
this time have been adopted as a package of steps (to beat
deflation)."
MARKETS
"Since the previous policy meeting, government bond yields
have declined mainly in the medium- and short-term zones. Easing
of tensions in global financial markets and signs of improvement
in the U.S. economy have caused the yen to weaken. Share prices
too have gained due to reduced risk aversion among global
investors.
"Our policy stance is one factor behind such market moves.
But basically, major changes in the global situation have
influenced price formation."
POLITICAL PRESSURE
"The BOJ does not implement policy with political pressure
in mind. It is important that a central bank makes decisions
independently for the long-term stability of the economy and
prices. A central bank changing policy in response to political
pressure would be suicidal."