* Finance minister resumes verbal warnings vs yen rise
* BOJ Shirakawa meets PM Noda for "frank" talks
* Govt maintains economic view, warns of China slowdown
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, July 23 The Bank of Japan will stick to
an ultra-easy monetary policy, Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said
on Monday, without telling whether further easing was planned,
though the government warned that a strong yen and China's
slowing growth posed risks to the economy.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi repeated a warning to markets,
telling reporters on Monday that Tokyo was ready to take
decisive steps against speculative and excessive rises in the
safe-haven yen.
Japan's policymakers are increasingly worried about the
impact of both slowing global demand on the export-reliant
economy, and the yen's rise to more than an 11-year high against
the euro.
For his part, Shirakawa stressed the central bank's resolve
to maintain powerful monetary easing until 1 percent inflation
was in sight, but countered the view held by some lawmakers that
it was not expanding its balance sheet aggressively enough to
support the economy.
"The key purpose of our policy is to push down corporate
borrowing costs," Shirakawa told a parliamentary committee.
"There is now a consensus among major central banks that
when interest rates are zero, simply expanding the central
bank's balance sheet won't boost the economy."
The governor also said that the BOJ was already boosting
Japan's monetary base enough via asset purchases, and that its
ultra-loose policy must be accompanied by structural reforms and
long-term policies to boost Japan's growth and escape deflation
that has gripped the economy for more than a decade.
YEN RISE AGAIN THE TRIGGER?
Shirakawa was summoned to speak in parliament hours after
meeting with Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda. It was the first
meeting they had held since April, and Shirakawa declined to
disclose what was discussed. The two exchange views on the
economy from time to time, but there is no set schedule for
their meetings.
In the past year, Japanese lawmakers have repeatedly
pressured the BOJ to ease policy as the nation struggled with a
strong yen, and the central bank has subsequently taken action.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased monetary
policy via an increase in asset purchases in February, and
followed up with another easing in April to show its resolve
break free of deflation.
The central bank held off on further easing since then
despite slowing global growth that has driven other major
central banks to loosen monetary policy.
BOJ officials are counting on spending for reconstruction
from last year's earthquake to support growth, and argue that
further easing will be necessary only if risks to the outlook
heighten enough to derail the economy's recovery prospects.
Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in May from a
year earlier, marking the first drop in four months in a sign
that the central bank's 1 percent inflation goal remains
elusive. Data due out on Friday is expected to show core
consumer prices were flat in June from a year earlier, a Reuters
poll showed.
In a monthly report, the government stuck to its assessment
that Japan's economy continues to recover led by robust consumer
spending, roughly in line with the central bank's view that the
economy is starting to pick up.
But the government reinforced its warning about the slowdown
in U.S. and Chinese growth as exports start to slow.
"The economy is moderately recovering helped by
reconstruction demand, although difficulties continue to
prevail," the Cabinet Office said in the July report.
Japan's economy is expected to outperform most other
developed nations this year thanks to solid domestic demand, but
analysts have slashed forecasts for factory output as the
slowdown in external markets becomes more pronounced.
The world's third-largest economy is set to grow 2.2 percent
in the year to next March, according to a Reuters poll of
economists, slightly slower than the 2.3 percent pace seen in a
similar survey in June.
The BOJ, which next meets for a policy review on Aug. 8-9,
hopes to save its limited ammunition to help the economy for as
long as possible, although some market players say continued yen
rises could nudge the central bank into acting again.