TOKYO Jan 29 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa told cabinet ministers that it is possible for the
central bank to increase asset purchases even further to inject
funds into the economy, minutes from a meeting of a top
government panel showed on Tuesday.
The BOJ last week made an open-ended commitment to purchase
13 trillion yen ($143.4 billion) in assets each month from 2014
to achieve a 2 percent inflation target it agreed with the
government. Most of the asset purchases are likely to focus on
government debt.
"We've already announced in December that over the next year
we will supply around 50 trillion yen in funds," Shirakawa said,
according to the minutes of a Council on Economic and Fiscal
Policy (CEFP) meeting held last week.
"From 2014, purchases will increase again. We'll examine the
situation every month, so it's possible for purchases to
increase further still."
The CEFP is the government's top panel to decide economic
policy and is the forum where the Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
cabinet will monitor the central bank's progress in achieving 2
percent inflation.
The BOJ's forecast is for core consumer prices, which
exclude fresh food but include energy costs, to rise 0.9 percent
in the fiscal year starting from April 2014.
This is well below the inflation target, leading one private
sector member of the CEFP to suggest that the BOJ issue price
forecasts for the following fiscal year, minutes of the meeting
showed.
In response, Shirakawa said that while prices are likely to
continue rising, uncertainty about overseas economies means
there are large differences in each monetary policy board
member's views beyond fiscal 2014.
Japan's government has made reviving the economy and ending
nearly 20 years of mild deflation a top priority, but some
economists say it will not be easy to achieve 2 percent
inflation quickly.