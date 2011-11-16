TOKYO Nov 16 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday there were differences in opinion among some board members as to what extent Europe's debt problems were deepening.

Some on the board felt that risks regarding Europe have heightened since the BOJ's previous policy meeting three weeks ago, while others felt such risks have not changed much since then, Shirakawa told a news conference.

Shirakawa declined to say how many board members felt that such risks have heightened, but he added that this was not the predominant view.

The BOJ kept monetary settings on hold on Wednesday but toned down its economic assessment and voiced concern about the possible fallout from Europe's debt crisis, signalling its readiness to ease policy again if the nation's recovery came under threat. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)