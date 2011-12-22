TOKYO Dec 22 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday that Japan and other advanced economies will find it challenging to boost economic growth through loose monetary policy with interest rates already close to zero.

"As other advanced countries also have interest rates approaching zero, this limits the room for advanced economies to take advantage of demand from each other," Shirakawa said in a speech at a committee meeting of Japan's biggest business lobby, Nippon Keidanren.

Easy monetary policy is in principle designed to stimulate the economy by prompting corporate investment as well as depressing the currency and boosting exports to make use of overseas demand, he said.

"(But) these channels are not operating well (in the present environment," he added.