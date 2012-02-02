TOKYO Feb 2 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday the BOJ and the Federal Reserve have similar policy goals as they aim for price stability.

The yen remains strong as global investors snap up relatively safe assets due to increased uncertainty about the global economy, Shirakawa also said in a budget committee of parliament's lower house.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi told the same committee that yen buying has picked up pace due to market expectations that U.S. interest rates will remain low until 2014.