TOKYO Jan 24 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday that the central bank's board
members agreed that the timing of Japan's economic recovery has
been delayed somewhat due to the slowdown of the global economy.
Shirakawa also told a news conference that the euro's recent
weakening against the yen could hurt Japan's economy by
worsening corporate sentiment and eroding the competitiveness of
Japanese exports overseas.
Earlier on Tuesday, the BOJ cut its economic forecasts and
warned of risks posed by Europe's debt crisis but kept monetary
policy steady after a rate review, counting on spending for
reconstruction after last year's earthquake and tsunami to
support the recovery.