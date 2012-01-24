TOKYO Jan 24 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday that the central bank's board members agreed that the timing of Japan's economic recovery has been delayed somewhat due to the slowdown of the global economy.

Shirakawa also told a news conference that the euro's recent weakening against the yen could hurt Japan's economy by worsening corporate sentiment and eroding the competitiveness of Japanese exports overseas.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BOJ cut its economic forecasts and warned of risks posed by Europe's debt crisis but kept monetary policy steady after a rate review, counting on spending for reconstruction after last year's earthquake and tsunami to support the recovery.