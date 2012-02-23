Dollar shortages hit Qatar exchange houses as foreign banks scale back ties
* Some Western banks continue business, others halt new deals
TOKYO Feb 23 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday the central banks of Japan, the United States and Europe have similar price commitments despite different wording for inflation goals.
Shirakawa made the comment at a parliamentary committee meeting.
* Some Western banks continue business, others halt new deals
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)