TOKYO Feb 14 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday that Japan's economy is headed
towards a moderate recovery but the outlook remains highly
uncertain.
He shrugged off suggestions that the central bank eased
monetary policy earlier on Tuesday in response to government
pressure for more action to support the economy.
"The government and the Bank of Japan share a view on what
is deemed as price stability," Shirakawa said in a news
conference.
Earlier, in a move that surprised markets, the central bank
ended a two-day review by easing monetary policy, adding 10
trillion yen ($130 billion) to its 20 trillion yen pool of funds
set aside for asset purchases. The increase was earmarked
entirely for long-term government bonds.
It also defined 1 percent consumer inflation as a near-term
goal, responding to growing calls for more action to help an
economy mired in deflation and weighed down by a strong yen.