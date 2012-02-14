TOKYO Feb 14 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday that Japan's economy is headed towards a moderate recovery but the outlook remains highly uncertain.

He shrugged off suggestions that the central bank eased monetary policy earlier on Tuesday in response to government pressure for more action to support the economy.

"The government and the Bank of Japan share a view on what is deemed as price stability," Shirakawa said in a news conference.

Earlier, in a move that surprised markets, the central bank ended a two-day review by easing monetary policy, adding 10 trillion yen ($130 billion) to its 20 trillion yen pool of funds set aside for asset purchases. The increase was earmarked entirely for long-term government bonds.

It also defined 1 percent consumer inflation as a near-term goal, responding to growing calls for more action to help an economy mired in deflation and weighed down by a strong yen.