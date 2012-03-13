TOKYO, March 13 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday the central bank will continue to do its utmost to beat deflation but stressed that the government and private sector must also make efforts to boost the country's potential growth.

Asked if the central bank would continue boosting monetary stimulus to achieve its price goal even as Japan's economy recovers, Shirakawa said: "Given that the cause of deflation is structural problems such as Japan's low growth potential, we cannot expect to achieve our goal immediately.

"But what's important in our policy decisions is whether the economy is heading towards (desirable price growth)," Shirakawa told a news conference.

The BOJ surprised markets last month by easing monetary policy and setting a 1 percent inflation goal, signalling a more aggressive monetary policy stance to beat deflation.

At a policy meeting that ended on Tuesday, the BOJ refrained from easing monetary policy further, rejecting a lone board member's proposal for more stimulus.

The move triggered a modest yen rise and a fall in stock prices.