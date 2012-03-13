TOKYO, March 13 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday the central bank will continue
to do its utmost to beat deflation but stressed that the
government and private sector must also make efforts to boost
the country's potential growth.
Asked if the central bank would continue boosting monetary
stimulus to achieve its price goal even as Japan's economy
recovers, Shirakawa said: "Given that the cause of deflation is
structural problems such as Japan's low growth potential, we
cannot expect to achieve our goal immediately.
"But what's important in our policy decisions is whether the
economy is heading towards (desirable price growth)," Shirakawa
told a news conference.
The BOJ surprised markets last month by easing monetary
policy and setting a 1 percent inflation goal, signalling a more
aggressive monetary policy stance to beat deflation.
At a policy meeting that ended on Tuesday, the BOJ refrained
from easing monetary policy further, rejecting a lone board
member's proposal for more stimulus.
The move triggered a modest yen rise and a fall in stock
prices.