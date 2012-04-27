TOKYO, April 27 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Friday that the central bank's policy easing
earlier in the day was aimed at supporting positive momentum
emerging in the country's economy.
He also told a news conference, however, that it would take
time for the effects of monetary easing to appear on the
economy, warning against easing recklessly without taking time
lags into account.
"We are already buying (government bonds) at a rapid pace on
a monthly basis. If we buy bonds at a pace that exceeds an
appropriate level, it may briefly push down interest rates, but
some sort of trigger could cause a spike, and risk destabilising
the economy and prices," Shirakawa told a news conference.