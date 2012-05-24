Peru's central bank keeps interest rate on hold
LIMA, June 8 Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Thursday, a surprise decision as the market had been expecting a cut.
TOKYO May 24 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday the central bank will continue efforts to beat deflation with its asset-buying programme, its key monetary easing tool.
"The BOJ has pledged to pursue powerful monetary easing by keeping interest rates effectively at zero and purchasing assets to achieve 1 percent consumer inflation," Shirakawa said in a lower house parliamentary committee.
LIMA, June 8 Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Thursday, a surprise decision as the market had been expecting a cut.
SYDNEY, June 9 Sterling sank in Asia on Friday after British elections seemed to have left no one party with a clear claim to power, sideswiping investors who had already weathered major risk events in the United States and Europe.