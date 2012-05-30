TOKYO May 30 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that he disagreed with the view among some economists that Japan's current account balance will turn into a deficit over time.

"The swing to a deficit in the trade balance reflected declines in exports and increases in imports, both of which are driven by temporary factors," Shirakawa said in a speech, adding that Japan would continue to run a current account surplus for the time being.