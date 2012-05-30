UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse to cut jobs as it pares back in London
* Credit Suisse to cut 1,500 jobs in London (Adds UBS comment in paragraph 15)
TOKYO May 30 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that he disagreed with the view among some economists that Japan's current account balance will turn into a deficit over time.
"The swing to a deficit in the trade balance reflected declines in exports and increases in imports, both of which are driven by temporary factors," Shirakawa said in a speech, adding that Japan would continue to run a current account surplus for the time being.
LIMA, June 8 Peru's trade surplus widened to $66 million in April from $57 million in April 2016, according to data released by the central bank on Thursday. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by G Crosse)