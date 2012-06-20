TOKYO, June 20 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday Europe's debt woes pose the biggest risk to the global economy as Greece and Spain face continued hardships.

"Major turmoil has been avoided following the outcome of the Greek election last weekend ... but there is no change in the fact that Greece faces severe conditions," Shirakawa said.

"We are also on a continued watch regarding Spain," he said in a speech at a meeting of "shinkin" credit cooperative banks.

The central bank set a 1 percent inflation target and loosened monetary policy in February. It followed up with another easing in April but has been standing pat since then to save its limited ammunition in case Europe's debt crisis harms Japan's export-reliant economic recovery.