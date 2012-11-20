(Repeats to additional alerts)
TOKYO Nov 20 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Tuesday that 3 percent inflation, a target
proposed by the main opposition leader who is expected to win
next month's general election, would be unrealistic in a country
where inflation has been below 1 percent for most of the last
three decades.
"Seeking 3 percent inflation would be unrealistic and in
fact would have a big negative impact on the economy," Shirakawa
told a news conference.
Shirakawa also dismissed calls from some politicians for the
central bank to directly underwrite bonds issued by the
government, saying that doing so would be harmful as it would
lead to reckless money printing.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday, standing its
ground for now in the face of calls from Japan's likely next
prime minister to pursue "unlimited" easing.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)