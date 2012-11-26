NAGOYA, Japan Nov 26 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Monday that markets are already
pricing in expectations that the central bank will continue its
powerful monetary easing until 1 pct inflation is foreseen.
Shirakawa made the remark when asked about the minutes of
the BOJ's Oct. 30 meeting, released earlier on Monday, which
showed that two newcomers on its board proposed strengthening
its commitment to an easy monetary policy by changing the
language on rising prices in its policy pledge.
"Japan's consumer inflation may gradually exceed 1 percent
if government and private-sector efforts to boost Japan's growth
potential bear fruit," Shirakawa told a news conference after
meeting business leaders in Nagoya in the central Japan
prefecture of Aichi, home to automobile giant Toyota Motor Corp
.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady last week after having
eased for the second straight month in October, preferring to
save its limited options for now as political pressure for
bolder monetary expansion heightens after a general election in
December.