* Meeting held for broad exchange of views on economy-BOJ

* Noda, Shirakawa discuss meeting more frequently-BOJ

TOKYO Jan 17 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa met Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda on Tuesday to discuss Europe's debt crisis and recent developments in global financial markets, the central bank said.

The meeting, the first since October last year, was held amid renewed market concern over Europe's debt crisis that has pushed the yen to an 11-year high against the euro, adding to the pain for Japan's export-reliant economy.

The talks, however, were held for a broad exchange of views on the economy rather than focusing on a specific topic, a senior BOJ official said, adding that the two also discussed meeting more frequently in the future.

Shirakawa, when coming out of the meeting, was quoted by Jiji news agency as saying he told Noda that Japan's economy is resilient thanks partly to post-quake reconstruction demand.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi, Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa, Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura and Shirakawa's two deputy governors were present at the meeting.

Since the Democratic Party swept to power in 2009, the premier and the central bank governor have agreed to meet once every quarter to enhance communication on economic policy.