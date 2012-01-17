* Meeting held for broad exchange of views on economy-BOJ
TOKYO Jan 17 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa met Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda on Tuesday
to discuss Europe's debt crisis and recent developments in
global financial markets, the central bank said.
The meeting, the first since October last year, was held
amid renewed market concern over Europe's debt crisis that has
pushed the yen to an 11-year high against the euro, adding to
the pain for Japan's export-reliant economy.
The talks, however, were held for a broad exchange of views
on the economy rather than focusing on a specific topic, a
senior BOJ official said, adding that the two also discussed
meeting more frequently in the future.
Shirakawa, when coming out of the meeting, was quoted by
Jiji news agency as saying he told Noda that Japan's economy is
resilient thanks partly to post-quake reconstruction
demand.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi, Economics Minister Motohisa
Furukawa, Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura and Shirakawa's
two deputy governors were present at the meeting.
Since the Democratic Party swept to power in 2009, the
premier and the central bank governor have agreed to meet once
every quarter to enhance communication on economic policy.