TOKYO, July 26 Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will appear before a parliamentary committee on Thursday from 10:40 a.m. (0140 GMT) and again from 2:00 p.m. (0500 GMT), a parliamentary official said.

Shirakawa will answer questions from opposition lawmakers at the upper house financial committee, the official added.

Kazuo Momma, a BOJ executive director in charge of overseeing monetary policy, will also appear from 10:00 a.m.