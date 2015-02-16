(Removes extra word in paragraph 1; corrects year to 2012, not
TOKYO Feb 16 Japan's finance ministry said on
Monday it will hold a finance ministers' summit with South Korea
on May 23 amid concerns that falls in the yen are indirectly
hurting South Korea's exports.
The talks, to be held in Tokyo, would be the first meeting
between the countries' finance ministers since November 2012, a
Japanese finance ministry official said. The agenda for the
meeting has not been settled, the official said.
South Korean officials have expressed concern that a
weakening yen gives Japanese exporters an advantage over
South Korean rivals.
The Bank of Japan has launched an aggressive quantitative
easing programme to pull Japan out of deflation, which has seen
the yen fall by around 34 percent versus the dollar over the
past 2 1/2-years.
The BOJ has repeatedly said its monetary policy is aimed at
achieving a 2 percent inflation target and is not intended as a
competitive devaluation.
The meeting could be a sign of a diplomatic thaw between the
two Asian neighbours, although relations remain frosty at the
highest levels of government.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not met South Korea
President Park Geun-hye for a bilateral summit since Abe took
office in December 2012 due to rows over territory and the
wartime past.
