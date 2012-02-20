* Japan's split parliament slows policy process
* Government struggling to win support for tax hikes
* Japan debt burden heaviest among major economies
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Feb 20 Standard & Poor's warned on
Monday it could lower Japan's sovereign rating if the economy
expands less than expected or if public debt continues to grow,
as the country's unpopular government struggles to win support
for higher taxes.
The ratings agency affirmed its AA- rating on Japan with a
negative outlook, but also warned that higher taxes wouldn't
solve the structural problems that push up Japan's welfare
spending and increasingly pressure state coffers.
Japan's debt burden is the heaviest among industrialised
economies, and it may not be able to postpone drastic spending
cuts and aggressive tax hikes much longer as Europe's debt
crisis threatens the global economy.
One problem is that Japan's ruling Democratic Party lacks
the majority needed to override opposition in parliament, so
policy making often moves at a slow pace.
"In this environment, it's difficult to get opposition
parties to agree to policies that will increase the burden on
the public," Takahira Ogawa, director of sovereign ratings at
Standard & Poor's in Singapore, said on a conference call.
"This difficulty in pushing through policies is a negative
for Japan's sovereign rating."
S&P and Fitch both rate Japan AA- with a negative outlook.
Moody's Investors Service ranks Japan at the same level, at Aa3,
but has a stable outlook.
All three agencies rate Japan three notches below the top
AAA rating.
Japan's rating could fall if real gross domestic product
growth per capita drops below S&P's forecast of 1.2 percent,
according to a statement released earlier.
S&P also expressed concern that the government isn't doing
enough to bring down its debt quickly enough.
"We would also consider lowering the long- and short-term
ratings if the government's debt trajectory remains on its
current course or begins to erode the nation's external
position," S&P said in the statement.
"On the other hand, we may revise the outlook to stable if
the government were to implement robust and sustainable fiscal
consolidation."
Late last year, the ruling Democratic Party agreed on a
timetable on increases in the sales tax to pay for welfare
spending. It said it would increase the 5 percent sales tax to 8
percent in April 2014 and then to 10 percent in October 2015.
SINKING RATINGS
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda needs opposition votes to pass
the tax hike in a divided parliament, but his public approval
ratings are sinking and the opposition is refusing to cooperate
as it looks to force an election.
Higher taxes could help reduce revenue shortfalls, but that
wouldn't change Japan's ageing population, which continuously
pushes up welfare costs, S&P said.
Japan's sovereign ratings are also constrained by the
government's weak policy foundations, the ratings agency said.
Even if the sales tax rises to 10 percent, that would not be
enough to lower the ratio of public debt to gross domestic
product, which is the highest among industrialised nations and
almost twice the size of Japan's $5 trillion economy, government
estimates show.
"Without broad-based welfare reform and higher economic
growth, tax hikes alone won't lead to lasting progress in
improving Japan's public finances," Ogawa said.
Japan's rating does draw support from its ample holdings of
external assets in its foreign exchange reserves and its current
account surplus, S&P added.