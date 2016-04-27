Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
TOKYO Japanese household spending fell 5.3 percent in March from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Thursday.
That compared with the median forecast for a 4.2 percent decline.
To view the full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:here
For background, please see this PREVIEW
(Reporting by Sumio Ito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.