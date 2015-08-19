TOKYO Aug 19 Sales at Japanese department
stores rose 3.4 percent in July from a year before as hot
weather and summer discounts boosted demand for clothing,
offering signs that consumer spending may be emerging from the
doldrums.
While a spending spree by foreign tourists continued to
support sales, rising bonuses and a pick-up in consumer
sentiment led to stronger demand for cosmetics and jewellery,
data from the Japan Department Stores Association showed on
Wednesday.
Sales of clothing rose 2.8 percent and those of cosmetics
were up 18.4 percent, helping total department store sales rise
for the fourth straight month, the data showed.
That is welcome news for policymakers, who blamed bad
weather for cooling household spending in April-June and causing
economic growth to contract during the quarter.
But some analysts warn it is too early to conclude that
consumption is headed for a sustained upturn.
"Very hot temperatures in July may have inflated sales, just
like rainy weather hurt sales in June. We need to look at
figures for October-December to get a real sense of how strong
consumption is," said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at
SMBC Friend Securities.
Department stores in big cities such as Tokyo and Osaka saw
sales pushed up by a continued inflow of tourists.
The number of overseas visitors to Japan surged 51 percent
in July from a year earlier to 1.9 million, a record number for
a single month, the government-affiliated Japan National Tourism
Organisation said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Alan Raybould)