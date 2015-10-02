(Adds details on GDP, monetary policy)
* Aug household spending +2.9 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +0.4 pct
yr/yr
* Spending jumps as consumers buy more cars
* Measure of labour demand hits highest since Jan 1992
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Oct 2 Japan's household spending rose in
August for the first time in three months and the availability
of jobs improved to its best in more than two decades, which
could temper concerns that the economy has fallen into a
recession.
The 2.9 percent annual increase in household spending in
August amply exceeded the median estimate for a 0.4 percent
year-on-year rise and followed a 0.2 percent annual decline in
July as more consumers bought cars.
A separate survey from the Bank of Japan showed corporate
inflation expectations weakened slightly last quarter, which
could bolster the argument that the central bank will ease
monetary policy at the end of this month when it updates its
long-term economic forecasts.
"Household spending and the tight labour market are a
positive sign that the economy is chugging along," said Norio
Miyagawa, senior economist at Mizuho Securities.
"I don't expect the BOJ ease when it meets next week. The
BOJ is likely to lower its consumer price forecasts at the end
of the month, so it faces a test of credibility if it doesn't
ease policy then."
The gains in auto sales are particularly encouraging,
because it suggests this category has finally recovered from a
tax increase that triggered a slump in compact car sales,
Miyagawa noted.
In addition to higher car sales, many consumers bought new
domestic air conditioners during a spell of unusually hot
weather, a government official said.
Government data showed the jobs-applicants ratio rose to
1.23 in August, which is the highest since January 1992. The
jobless rate was 3.4 percent in August, slightly more than the
median estimate of 3.3 percent.
An unexpected decline in August industrial production
earlier this week led some economists to say the economy may
have contracted in July-September, which would put it in a
technical recession after a contraction in April-June.
However, strong household spending data, which the
government uses to calculate gross domestic product, has led
some economists to become more optimistic.
"My perception of consumer spending has changed and I think
we can avoid a recession," said Hiroaki Muto, economist at Tokai
Tokyo Research Center Co.
"Exports and output may be bad, but domestic demand is doing
much better than I expected."
The BOJ will hold a two-day meeting on Oct. 6-7, but many
economists are focused on the following meeting on Oct. 30,
where the central bank will recalculate its consumer price and
gross domestic product forecasts.
Even if the economy avoids recession, the BOJ still has to
navigate a difficult path for monetary policy.
On the one hand, solid consumer spending suggests the BOJ
does not need to expand quantitative easing because consumer
prices will eventually meet its 2 percent price target.
On the other hand, a separate survey released Friday showing
a decline in corporate inflation expectations could trouble the
BOJ because it has emphasised raising inflation expectations to
eliminate deflation.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Eric Meijer)