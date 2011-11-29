TOKYO, Nov 29 Japanese household spending fell 0.4 percent in October from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Tuesday, in a sign worries about faltering global growth are weighing on consumption.

Following is a table of Japan's household spending figures. For stories, click

(Changes in percent, economists' median forecast in parentheses):

OCT SEPT Overall household spending Real (year-on-year) -0.4 (-1.5) -1.9 pct Real (month-on-month) +0.3 ( 0.0) +0.9 pct ------------------------------------------------------------- Wage earner households (year-on-year) Real spending -1.8 -2.8 pct Real average income -2.8 -0.7 pct

-------------------------------------------------------------- To view the full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

here (Reporting by Sumio Ito, writing by Kaori Kaneko)