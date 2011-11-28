TOKYO Nov 29 Japanese household spending
fell 0.4 percent in October from a year earlier in
price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Tuesday, in
a sign worries about faltering global growth are weighing on
consumption.
It was the eighth straight month of falls. It compared with
the median market forecast for a 1.5 percent drop and followed a
1.9 percent decline in September.
Spending grew 0.3 percent from the previous month in
seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 285,606
yen, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.
Spending by wage earner households fell 1.8 percent in
October from the same month a year earlier.
