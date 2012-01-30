TOKYO Jan 31 Japanese household spending rose 0.5 percent in December from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Tuesday, helped by winter clothing sales but uncertainty for the economy and sluggish wage growth continue weigh on consumer spending.

The rise compared with the median market forecast for a 0.2 percent fall and followed a 3.2 percent decline in November.

Spending declined 1.0 percent from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 327,949 yen ($4,300), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

Spending by wage earner households rose 0.9 percent in December from the same month a year earlier.

To view the full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at: