TOKYO, April 27 Japanese household spending rose 3.4 percent in March from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Friday, helped by a recovery in consumer sentiment a year after a devastating earthquake and tsunami.

The rise compared with the median market forecast for a 3.5 percent annual increase and followed a 2.3 percent rise in the year to February. It was also the biggest increase since March 2010, when spending grew 4.4 percent.

Spending declined 0.1 percent from February in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 303,841 yen ($3,800), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

Spending by wage earner households rose 4.3 percent in March from the same month a year earlier.

To view the full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at: