TOKYO May 29 Japanese household spending rose
2.6 percent in April from a year earlier in price-adjusted real
terms, go vernment data showed on Tuesday, as consumer sentiment
steadily recovers a year after a devastating earthquake.
The rise was slightly bigger than the median market forecast
for a 2.4 percent annual rise, and followed a 3.4 percent
increase in the year to March.
Spending fell 0.8 percent from March in seasonally adjusted
terms as households spent an average 301,948 yen ($3,800), the
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.
Spending by wage earner households rose 3.8 percent in April
from the same month a year earlier.
