TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese household spending fell 0.1 percent in October from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Friday, in a sign worries about the economic outlook hurt consumption.

The fall was less than the median market forecast for a 0.9 percent fall, the same level of fall seen in September.

Spending grew 0.6 percent from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms, with households spending an average 284,238 yen ($3,500), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

Spending by wage earner households rose 0.7 percent in October from the same month a year earlier.

