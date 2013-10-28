TOKYO Oct 29 Japanese household spending rose
3.7 percent in September from a year earlier in price-adjusted
real terms, government data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that
consumer spending may have recovered from a slight dip.
The rise was more than economists' median forecast for a 0.5
percent annual increase and followed a 1.6 percent decline in
the year to August.
Spending in September rose 1.6 percent from the previous
month in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an
average 280,692 yen ($2,900), the Ministry of Internal Affairs
and Communications said on Tuesday.
Spending by wage earner households rose 0.9 percent in
September from the same month a year earlier.
