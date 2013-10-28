TOKYO Oct 29 Japanese household spending rose 3.7 percent in September from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that consumer spending may have recovered from a slight dip.

The rise was more than economists' median forecast for a 0.5 percent annual increase and followed a 1.6 percent decline in the year to August.

Spending in September rose 1.6 percent from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 280,692 yen ($2,900), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

Spending by wage earner households rose 0.9 percent in September from the same month a year earlier.

