By Stanley White
TOKYO, Oct 17 Japan's prime minister ordered a
new round of stimulus to try to revive economic growth but
offered so few details about the size and contents of the
package that it is unlikely to ease worries about the faltering
economy.
Having promised a national election "soon", Yoshihiko Noda
is under pressure to lift the world's third-biggest economy
after growth stalled in recent months, raising concerns it could
slide into a recession.
Noda asked his cabinet to compile the package by next month,
but the government has not made a decision on how much it will
spend, Finance Minister Koriki Jojima said.
The government lacks the strength to push through a new
spending bill in the divided parliament, so the stimulus will
not involve new bond issuance. It could tap budget reserves to
fund the new plan as that does not require opposition votes.
"Considering what the government and the central bank are
forecasting, I doubt we can simply stand by and let the economy
continue as it is," Jojima told reporters.
"From here on, we'll decide what the details of the stimulus
package will be."
Japan's economy is forecast to grow 0.4 percent in the
January-March quarter of next year and 1.7 percent for the full
fiscal year to the end of March, a Reuters poll on Oct. 11
showed.
Japanese media reported earlier on Wednesday that the new
measures will include spending on renewable energy, healthcare
and agriculture and will total about 1 trillion yen ($12.7
billion), which economists said is too small to have a lasting
impact.
Noda's attempt to draw up a spending plan comes as most
industrialised nations are tightening budgets to rein in debt
built up during the global financial crisis.
"The government's first motivation is that the economy is
close to a recession, " said Masamichi Adachi, senior economist
at JP Morgan.
"The second motivation is that an election is close, so the
party in charge is expected to show its competence. There's not
enough details on the size and specifics of this proposal. It's
difficult for anyone to think this will be effective."
The package, borrowing from the government's growth
strategy, will include measures to help companies take advantage
of a strong yen, Japanese Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said.
Japanese policy making has ground to a halt since the end of
the regular parliament session last month as the opposition
tries to use its ability to block legislation to force an
election.
Noda promised to hold a national vote "soon" in exchange for
opposition support in August to pass a sales tax hike, a major
step to reduce the country's public debt burden that amounts to
twice the size of the $5 trillion economy.
Since then, Noda has been coy on the timing of the vote as
public opinion polls show his Democratic Party would suffer a
heavy defeat in an election.
The polls show that the public has grown frustrated with a
series of missteps by the ruling party on foreign and energy
policy and the recovery efforts from last year's earthquake and
nuclear disaster.
Analysts said the spending plan will leave Noda open to
criticism that his fiscal policy is falling into disarray
because he would be tapping reserves in a budget that is not
completely funded yet.
Japan is seven months into the fiscal year that started in
April and the government has yet to pass a bill needed to sell
bonds to fund almost half of the budget because of a standoff
with the opposition.
Unless the bill is passed, the government could run out of
money by the end of November, which has drawn close scrutiny
from ratings agencies Moody's Investors Service and Standard &
Poor's.
For urgent needs, the government could dip into reserves
this month, said Jojima, who was unclear about which policies
the government considers "urgent."
Japan has been hit by a several ratings cuts in the past two
years because of concern it the government was not doing enough
to curb its debt burden. But Japan has avoided a spike in bond
yields because domestic investors hold most outstanding
government bonds.
($1=78.90 yen)
