* Stimulus may help Abe's bloc win local elections in April
* Steps aimed at helping regions, households left behind
* No new bond issue involved; keeps fiscal consolidation
goal
By Takaya Yamaguchi and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Dec 27 Japan's government approved on
Saturday stimulus spending worth $29 billion aimed at helping
the country's lagging regions and households with subsidies,
merchandise vouchers and other steps, but analysts are sceptical
about how much it can spur growth.
The package, worth 3.5 trillion yen ($29.12 billion) was
unveiled two weeks after a massive election victory by Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition gave him a fresh mandate
to push through his "Abenomics" stimulus policies. The
government said it expects the stimulus plan to boost Japan's
GDP by 0.7 percent.
Given Japan's dire public finances, the government will
avoid fresh debt issuance and fund the package with unspent
money from previous budgets and tax revenues that have exceeded
budget forecasts due to economic recovery.
With nationwide local elections planned in April which Abe's
ruling bloc must win to cement his grip on power, the package
centres on subsidies to regional governments to carry out steps
to stimulate private consumption and support small firms.
Of the total, 1.8 trillion yen will be spent on measures
such as distributing coupons to buy merchandise, providing
low-income households with subsidies for fuel purchases,
supporting funding at small firms and reviving regional
economies.
REBUILDING AFTER DISASTERS
The remaining 1.7 trillion yen will be used for
disaster-prevention and rebuilding disaster-hit areas including
those affected by the March 2011 tsunami. Tokyo will also seek
to bolster the housing market by lowering the mortgage rates
offered by a governmental home-loan agency.
"It's better than doing nothing, but I don't think this
stimulus will have a big impact on boosting the economy," said
Masaki Kuwahara, a senior economist at Nomura Securities.
"This package directly targets households and regions left
behind by Abenomics, so it may work favourably to Abe's ruling
coalition in the nationwide local elections."
Kuwahara said the stimulus is unlikely to spur consumer
spending amid uncertainty over the economic outlook, adding that
it could push up GDP by just about 0.2 percent.
With little room left for Japan to resort to big fiscal
spending, analysts say the government must pin its hope on wage
hikes by big companies to play a greater role in bolstering the
economy and pulling Japan out of deflation.
The stimulus highlights a tough balance Abe must strike
between boosting the economy and curbing runaway debt, which is
more than twice the size of GDP, the biggest in the developed
world.
($1 = 120.20 yen)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)