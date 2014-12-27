TOKYO Dec 27 Japan's government approved on
Saturday stimulus spending worth $29 billion aimed at helping
the country's lagging regions and households with subsidies,
merchandise vouchers and other steps, which it hopes will boost
GDP by 0.7 percent.
The package, worth 3.5 trillion yen ($29.12 billion), was
unveiled two weeks after a massive election victory by Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition gave him a fresh mandate
to push through his "Abenomics" stimulus policies.
Given Japan's dire public finances, the government will
avoid fresh debt issuance and fund the package with unspent
money from previous budgets and tax revenue that has exceeded
budget forecasts due to economic recovery.
