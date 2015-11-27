* Extra budget to cover steps on TPP, payouts to low-income
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Nov 27 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
on Friday made a widely expected decision to roll out additional
stimulus spending - the latest attempt by Tokyo to revitalise a
sputtering economy that has failed to break out of decades of
stagnation.
Abe directed his cabinet to compile an extra budget for the
current fiscal year, which will include support for rural areas
hit by the Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade deal, and cash
payouts to low-income groups to spur private consumption.
"While aiming to achieve our goal of halving the primary
budget deficit this fiscal year, we will compile measures that
will lead directly to resolve problems Japan faces," Finance
Minister Taro Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
The instruction came after the government this week unveiled
two packages of steps aimed at tackling Japan's shrinking
population and easing farmers' worries over the TPP deal.
The extra budget will focus on these measures as well as
other urgent steps such as disaster restoration and payouts to
low-income households, Aso added.
Abe's cabinet later in the day approved an outline of next
fiscal year's budget, which came in line with a draft obtained
by Reuters last week.
"We will make a progress on the both aims of defeating
deflation, revitalising the economy and restoring public
finances from the next fiscal year," Abe told his top economic
advisory panel.
"CRITICAL PERIOD"
The government has not decided on the size of the extra
budget but sources told Reuters last month that a supplementary
budget worth over 3.1 trillion yen ($25.29 billion) would be
considered, without issuing extra bonds to fund the spending.
The extra budget will be compiled next month along with an
annual budget for the next fiscal year starting in April 2016.
In the last fiscal year, the government compiled a 3.1 trillion
yen supplementary budget.
The additional fiscal impulse comes at a time of growing
economic strains, with Japan's relapse into recession in the
third quarter and a cooling China stoking uncertainty about the
outlook.
With the Bank of Japan's 2 percent inflation goal seemingly
more elusive than ever, Abe has been under pressure to step up
support for an economy that has stagnated for decades.
"We will raise the sales tax again in two years and we need
to make sure the economy is on solid footing beforehand,"
Economics Minister Akira Amari said, referring to the sales tax
hike planned for April 2017.
"Right now we are in a critical period as we try to meet our
economic growth target."
($1 = 122.6000 yen)
(Additional reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)