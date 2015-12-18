TOKYO Dec 18 Japan's cabinet approved on Friday a $27 billion extra budget for the current fiscal year ending in March to revitalise growth in the world's third-largest economy.

The 3.3213 trillion yen ($27.12 billion) extra stimulus budget features spending for steps to support the low-income elderly with cash benefits worth 30,000 yen per person and farmers hit by the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.

The extra budget adds to the initial outlay of 96.3 trillion yen, bringing the total amount of this fiscal year's general-account budget spending to 99.6 trillion yen. It compared with a 3.1 trillion yen extra budget spending for the last fiscal year.

The budget underscores a challenge to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who must strike the right balance between fixing the industrial world's heaviest public debt burden and reviving the economy ahead of the upper house election around mid-2016.

Japan narrowly dodged recession in the third quarter due to upward revision to capital expenditures and inventory, but any rebound is seen modest due to soft demand at home and overseas.

To stick to fiscal discipline, the government will not issue extra bonds to fund the stimulus. It reduced its plans to issue new bonds by 444.7 billion yen from the initially planned 36.9 trillion yen for the current fiscal year.

The government will tap sources such as unspent money from the previous year's budget and tax revenue that has exceeded initial budget forecasts.

The government revised up the tax revenue estimate for this fiscal year by 1.899 trillion yen to a 24-year high of 56.4 trillion yen, reflecting rising corporate profits helped by a weak yen and tumbling oil prices, although the economy barely grew in the current fiscal year.

Non-tax revenue was cut by 346.6 billion yen from an initial estimate of 4.95 trillion yen, due to expected cuts in the Bank of Japan's payment into the government's coffers because of the central bank's plan to replenish its reserves.

The extra budget will be sent to parliament for approval early next year, along with an annual draft budget for the coming fiscal year that starts in April.

With this budget, the government is set to achieve its aim of halving the primary budget deficit - excluding new bond sales and debt-servicing - from five years ago, the ministry said.

