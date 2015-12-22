TOKYO Dec 22 Japan's government said on Tuesday
it expects a stimulus package it approved last week to add
around 0.6 percentage point to gross domestic product over the
next three years due to gains in consumer spending and capital
expenditure.
The government also raised its economic growth forecast for
next fiscal year due to expectations that domestic demand will
strengthen.
However, the government said it expects consumer prices to
rise 1.2 percent in fiscal 2016/17, which is still short of the
Bank of Japan's 2 percent inflation target due to falling oil
prices.
The $27 billion stimulus package features cash handouts for
some pensioners, benefits for farmers and incentives to increase
capital expenditure but has disappointed many economists who
were hoping for far-reaching reforms to raise potential growth.
The package, which is worth 3.3 trillion yen, will add
around 0.1 of a percentage point to private consumption, 0.2 of
a percentage point to capital expenditure and 0.3 of a
percentage point to government consumption and fixed-asset
investment, forecasts approved by the cabinet showed.
Gross domestic product will expand a nominal 3.1 percent in
the fiscal year ending March 2017, the government said. That is
an increase from its previous nominal growth forecast of 2.9
percent issued in July.
The government left next fiscal year's real economic growth
forecast unchanged at 1.7 percent. The figures were the same as
those that sources revealed to Reuters last week.
The projections are used to draft next fiscal year's budget,
but economists have warned that slow wage growth suggests that
domestic demand may not strengthen quickly.
The government's consumer price forecast could be of concern
to the BOJ because it has pledged to guide consumer prices to
its 2 percent inflation target some time around the second half
of fiscal 2016.
A relentless decline in oil prices has vexed the BOJ because
it pushes down headline inflation and could potentially hurt
inflation expectations.
Excluding energy and fresh food, Japan's consumer prices
have started to show signs of picking up, but many
private-sector economists and some members on the BOJ's board
think reaching 2 percent inflation in the second half of fiscal
2016 is unlikely.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)