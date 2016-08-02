* Headline figure for stimulus package tops 28 trln yen
* Govt spending to be 7.5 trln yen, 6 trln yen from fiscal
loans
* Stimulus includes public works, payouts to low-income
earners
* Economists doubt stimulus could lead to sustainable growth
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Aug 2 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's cabinet is set to approve on Tuesday 13.5 trillion yen
($132.04 billion) in fiscal steps as part of efforts to revive
the flagging economy with cash payouts to low-income earners and
infrastructure spending.
The package is expected to include 7.5 trillion yen in
spending by the national and local governments, and earmarks 6
trillion yen from the Fiscal Investment and Loan Programme,
which is not included in the government's general budget.
"We compiled today a strong economic package draft aimed at
carrying out investment for the future. With this package, we'll
proceed to not just stimulate demand but also achieve
sustainable economic growth led by private demand," Abe told a
meeting of cabinet ministers and ruling party executives on
Tuesday morning.
The headline figure for the package - which includes
public-private partnerships and other amounts that are not
direct government outlays and thus may not give an immediate
boost to growth - is expected to come to 28.1 trillion yen.
Abe ordered his government last month to craft a stimulus
plan to revive an economy dogged by weak consumption, despite
three years of his "Abenomics" mix of extremely accommodative
monetary policy, flexible spending and structural reform
promises.
The package comes days after the Bank of Japan eased policy
again and announced a plan to review its monetary stimulus
programme in September, which has kept alive expectations for
"helicopter money", printing money for government debt.
The expected appointment of Toshihiro Nikai, an advocate of
big public works spending, to the No. 2 post of Abe's ruling
party in tandem with a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday,
underscores Abe's shift toward his "second arrow" of fiscal
policy amid concerns monetary easing is reaching its limits.
Precisely how the spending will be financed is unclear,
although the government is considering issuing construction
bonds. The stress on fiscal steps is raising doubts about
Japan's ability to fix massive debt.
SMBC Nikko Securities' analysts expect the economic package
will push up real GDP growth by just 0.4 percentage point this
fiscal year to March 2017 and 0.04 percentage point next year.
"As effects of public works and cash payouts fade later in
fiscal 2017, Japan will likely face a fiscal cliff," said Koya
Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, referring to
the contraction in spending after the package wears off.
"To prevent a fiscal cliff, the government will likely
repeat large-scale stimulus. Considering that a general election
must be held by late 2018, direct government spending would
become larger, which could further delay Japan's fiscal
consolidation goal."
($1 = 102.2400 yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Linda Sieg and Sam
Holmes)