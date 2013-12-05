TOKYO Dec 5 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's cabinet approved a $182 billion economic package on
Thursday to pull the economy out of deflation, but doubts remain
about the economic impact.
The package has a headline value of 18.6 trillion yen ($182
billion), which is an exaggerated figure as the bulk of the
package includes loans from government-backed lenders and
spending by local governments that was already scheduled.
The core of the package is 5.5 trillion yen in spending
measures Abe ordered in October to bolster the economy ahead of
a national sales-tax hike in April, and the government does not
have to sell new debt to fund this spending.
The package has raised concerns that Japan's government has
not broken away from the stop-gap measures and piecemeal
policymaking that some say has hampered long-term growth.
"Market participants want the government to focus even more
energy on economic policy," said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior
economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"Some of these items, like reconstruction from the
earthquake, were already scheduled and don't really constitute
an economic strategy."
The measures approved on Thursday will add 1 percentage
point to gross domestic product and create around 250,000 jobs,
according to the Cabinet Office.
Miyazaki was less optimistic, saying the measures may only
contribute around 0.4 percentage point as a lot of the direct
government payouts to the elderly and families will go straight
to savings.
The steps approved on Thursday include measures to boost
competitiveness; assist women, youth and the elderly; accelerate
reconstruction from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami; and
build infrastructure for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The overall size of the package is on a par with Abe's 20
trillion yen burst of spending early this year as part of his
campaign to end 15 years of falling prices and tepid growth.
The headline figure usually announced by the Japanese
government on economic measures often includes spending that has
already been committed, and tends to far exceed the amount of
actual new government spending.
New debt issuance is not required as new spending will be
covered by tax revenues that have exceeded initial budget
projections due to the economic recovery, as well as using
unspent funds from other accounts.