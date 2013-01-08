BRIEF-Linde chairman says may have to dispose of more assets than expected
* Says may have to dispose of more assets than expected but that wouldn't derail the Praxair merger
TOKYO Jan 8 Japan's top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Tuesday that he had not confirmed the content of any joint policy accord that the government wants with the Bank of Japan.
The Mainichi newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday that the government and the central bank are considering signing a policy accord with a common goal of not just achieving 2 percent inflation but also stable job growth.
NEW YORK, June 2 New York's top prosecutor on Friday increased pressure on Exxon Mobil to turn over records of internal assessments of the risks global warming poses to its businesses, claiming to already have evidence of "potential materially false and misleading statements by Exxon," court filings show.