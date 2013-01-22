TOKYO Jan 22 The Japanese government's top
spokesman said on Tuesday that a need to revise a law that
guarantees the central bank's independence was lessening,
judging from a joint statement made by the government and the
Bank of Japan earlier in the day.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, speaking to
reporters, said that the BOJ's decision on Tuesday to set a 2
percent inflation target and to achieve that goal as soon as
possible was highly commendable.
Under pressure from the government to step up efforts to
combat deflation, the central bank doubled its inflation target
percent and adopted an open-ended commitment to buy assets.